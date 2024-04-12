TAX DEADLINE NEARS: What to remember and look out for

TULSA, Okla. — The deadline to file tax returns is just around the corner.

For those who haven't filed their tax returns yet, this weekend is the last chance to do so without filing for an extension.

Everybody lives different lives and has different finances, meaning the tax forms that one person needs to file might look different than their neighbor's.

However, there are three that are arguably the most common. Most people will likely file at least one of these before the April 15 tax return deadline.

Probably the most common form is the W-2, which is the wage and tax statement from a taxpayer's employer. If a person has worked for more than one company within a single year, that person needs to request W-2 forms from each employer.

Then there are the 1098 forms. Those are for people with a mortgage or student loan interest.

The last ones are the various 1099 forms, which are for business owners or people who have earned any interest from stocks or investments.

If somebody's unemployed, they need to send a 1099-G form.

It goes without saying that everybody needs their Social Security number. Additionally, taxpayers need to provide any savings or investment records.

But what if you're in a scramble and need extra time? Well, there's no need to worry. You can file an extension. To do that, you need to file form 4868.

While this will give you until Oct. 15, 2024, to complete your 2023 taxes, it's important to emphasize that this only pushes back the deadline to send your documents. The IRS still expects you to pay your tax bill by Monday, April 15.

Those planning to file taxes online should use a tax filing service that friends or family have referred.

On a similar note, make sure to use a secure WiFi network while filing taxes online. So, it's probably best to avoid filing taxes at the local coffee shop's public WiFi.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

