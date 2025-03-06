TARIFFS SUSPENDED: Tulsa businesses grapple with cost uncertainty

TULSA, Okla. — Many local businesses in Tulsa that rely on imports from Mexico tell 2 News they began experiencing increased costs and a drop in customer traffic even before President Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican goods went into effect March 5.

Just one day after going into effect, the Trump administration pressed pause on the tariffs until April 2.

2 News visited shopkeepers in east Tulsa that cater to the Hispanic community and import goods from Mexico to fill their stores to see how the on-then-off tariffs impact their business.

At the Rainbow Candy Store, Liliana Caballero proudly offers a range of colorful Mexican treats, including sweets and piñatas.

"Everything here comes from Mexico," Caballero said.

She told 2 News that since discussions of tariffs began, she noticed fewer customers and her cost to stock her store with imports going up.

"It’s very difficult," she said, "because everything is getting more expensive every month."

Nearby at Su Casa Furniture, owner Jose Saldivar expressed similar concerns. He purchases a variety of merchandise besides furniture for his two Tulsa locations — including hats, belt buckles, clothing, and boots. He buys from US wholesalers that source directly from Mexico.

“I’m somewhat nervous,” Saldivar admitted.

Uncertainty about whether and when tariffs go into effect again leaves him unsure if the costs will be passed on to him and, in turn, his customers.

Saldivar told 2 News he keeps in communication with his wholesalers, who keep in touch with exporters from Mexico. He appreciates that up and down the chain each segment is working hard to keep the others informed about changes.

He describes himself as a positive person who will deal with whatever happens with tariffs.

"At the end of the day, I have to do what I can to provide for my family and my customers," he said.

As local business owners navigate these uncertain times, they remain hopeful yet alert to the potential impact tariffs may have on their operations.

They also do not know yet if tariffs go into effect, if the cost will be passed along to them, and if it is, if they will need to pass it along to their customers.

