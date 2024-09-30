TAKING OFF: Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight hitting skies after grounding

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight gives veterans the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. taking them to visit our nation's monuments and memorials.

It's a flight that means so much to those who served. On Oct. 1, it’s taking off for the first time since being grounded.

"I would like to see every war veteran in the state of Oklahoma to take this flight," said Vietnam veteran Donnie Dodson.

The trips are extensive and expensive. While it's only one day, they cost a lot to manage.

"We did the grounded flights one in Claremore and one in Norman and that was kind of a brainstorm because we couldn’t do a flight that year," said Dee Cross with the Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight organization.

Back in April, 2 News took you to Claremore for the grounded flight at the Claremore Veterans Center.

Oklahoma Warrior Honor Flight Grounded

Despite the shift, veterans still enjoyed the moment.

It was grounded due to a lack of funding, with each trip costing around $125,000. The organization relied solely on donations.

While many veterans still loved the grounded flight, they’re also ready to hit the skies again.

Dodson remembers his honor flight fondly and as the first time he got to see his friend after 57 years.

2023 Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

"I know that they are going to be forever changed because of this," said Dodson. "I got to reach up and touch the name of Sherdin J. Watkins on that wall because of this flight."

His name is forever remembered at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

This is the organization's tenth flight, and it hopes to earn enough donations to continue these trips for years to come.

2 News will be on the trip on Oct. 1. We'll keep you updated with our latest coverage.

