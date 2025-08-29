'Take back our trails': Volunteer group mobilizes to prevent crimes at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — A collaboration between law enforcement, River Parks Authority, and Tulsa Crime Stoppers churned immediate volunteer signups to bring back security to Turkey Mountain on Aug. 28.

"When we say we're gonna take back our trails, we don't mean that physically. We mean that in the sense that you guys are our set of extra eyes," RPA Executive Director Jeff Edwards told dozens of "Turkey Trail Team" volunteers inside Marshall Brewery during the community safety meeting to go over strategies to help park goers and each other.

"It's great being out there in the woods and on the trails hiking," volunteer Linda Rose told 2 News when describing what Turkey Mountain means for her. "There's just so much to see and do out there."



Previous coverage >>>Woman stabbed in the face while jogging at Turkey Mountain, suspect in custody

After the last two weeks, though, the beloved park - which Tulsa police said usually has a near-zero crime rate - was the location of a reported rape, and prior to that, a stabbing.

However, 75 volunteers signed up for the Turkey Trail Team in just under a week, River Parks officials said.

City Councilor Karen Gilbert, who also heads Tulsa Crime Stoppers, said while the previous weeks' crimes are scary, the community is what will keep parks safe.



Related >>> Turkey Mountain quadruples cameras after random attacks

"We've never had 75 volunteers, so that is a lot," Gilbert said. "That should tell you something, that these people mean business and they love their turkey mountain."

The meeting discussed specific tips beyond just reporting suspicious behavior.

"Use the buddy system out on the trails if you're able to," Gilbert added. "If you don't have a human buddy to take the trails with you, take your four-legged buddy with you. Always carry mace with you if you're able to. But most importantly, take the earbuds out and be aware of your surroundings."

Volunteers like Rose don't believe the parks will ever turn men or women like her away, especially with volunteers looking out for each other.

"(Volunteers) are doing so much out there," Rose said. "It's a great place. And there's things for everybody to do."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

