Supreme Court puts pause on Immigration Law

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A federal judge approved a preliminary injunction Friday pausing Oklahoma’s new immigration reform law, House Bill 4156.

House Bill 4156 allows law enforcement to arrest someone in the Sooner State if they're undocumented penalties involve hundreds or even thousands in fines plus jail time and requiring them to leave the state.

The federal government sued the state of Oklahoma to stop the law. And Friday the judge approved an injunction to halt the law while the lawsuit moves forward.

The US government isn't the only entity pushing back. El Centro in east Tulsa was outspoken against the bill when it passed in April.

Rev. Alvaro Nova, El Centro Board of Director said in April "The House of Representatives of Oklahoma and also the Oklahoma Senate is sending a clear message to the community that they don't like us here. So it's very sad, unconstitutional, and immoral."

Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement Friday:

“While today’s court ruling is disappointing, I will not stop fighting for Oklahoma and our right to protect our borders. The Biden Administration’s complete failure to enforce federal immigration laws made House Bill 4156 a necessity. We intend to appeal today’s decision and defend one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal aliens in Oklahoma.”

