STREET SURVEY: Listening to Broken Arrow neighbors' concerns about roads

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow recently completed a survey regarding the streets in town.

More than 3,000 people responded and ranked the following projects as their ten most desired.

1. Adding a center turn lane to Elm Place between New Orleans Street and Florence Street.



2. Widen County Line Road to three lanes between Houston Street and Washington Street.



3. Widen Kenosha Street to five lanes between Aspen Avenue and Rhema Bible Church.



4. Improve the intersection of Kenosha and Aspen Avenue.



5. Widen County Line Road to three lanes between Washington Street and New Orleans Street.



6. Widen Washington Street to five lanes between Aspen Avenue and Elm Place.



7. Widen Houston Street to five lanes between Aspen Avenue and Elm Place.



8. Improve the intersection of Kenosha Street and Elm Place.



9. Resurface Lynn Lane between New Orleans Street and Florence Street, including safety improvements such as guard rails.



10. Widen Washington Street to five lanes between Arrowhead Park Softball Complex and Lynn Lane.

2 News went to the area of top concern, on Elm, and listened to what David Parker had to say.

“There’s maybe two or three times during the day, it gets pretty crowded over this way,” Parker said.

He says adding the center turn lane could be a good idea.

“It might, just for those little rush hour points,” Parker said, “I guess it’s just going to come down to a matter of cost, and what is it going to cost the citizens.”

That’s what the Broken Arrow City Council will have to decide.

The street survey, conducted over the Summer, was part of a larger effort to prepare for a 2026 general obligation bond. However, the city says most of the projects are already in the works.

2 News also visited the stretch of Lynn Lane between Florence and New Orleans.

Donna Ray, who lives in a neighborhood right by the road, spoke with 2 News.

“If the [drivers on Lynn] are going fast, they come over that hill, and if you pull out from Waco street, you’re hit,” Ray said.

She said the terrain of the road is also concerning.

“It’s not the speed that’s the problem, it’s the lay of the land that’s the problem,” Ray said.

Broken Arrow leaders are looking for insight just like that. More surveys are on the way before the bond issue.

