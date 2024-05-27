STRANGERS HELPING STRANGERS | Pryor neighbors work together to start cleanup

PRYOR, Okla. — Strangers helping strangers - clearing debris and delivering meals and drinks to neighbors salvaging what was left of their homes.

Those strangers, people like Penny Frailey.

Frailey is a Pryor resident who was born and raised there. She said God was watching over her and kept the storm from causing much damage to her house.

She only lost a window and about 100 trees on her property, and just by looking around her town, knows that it could have been much worse. So, Frailey took that blessing and set out to check on her neighbors who didn't get so lucky.

“I mean, it's just an Oklahoma thing," said Frailey. "We’ve seen it all around with all the other tornadoes around here lately, everyone just jumps in it’s like ‘hey, there’s no separation, you’re my family, what can I do for you?”

Frailey said it's hard to believe that the damage is right down her driveway. She never thought her hometown would be another Oklahoma target.

“All the tornadoes that have hit Barnsdall and down south and stuff, they’ve kind of split us, so it’s like pray for them, but thank God it wasn’t us, and then all of a sudden, I guess it was our number.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

