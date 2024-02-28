"Stop the Hate in the 918" provided free tattoo cover-ups in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. — A packed Sand Springs community center is the gathering place for the 7th annual Stop the Hate in the 918 event.

Artists provide free tattoos to cover up any markings from the past. Johnnie Williams attended to cover up a tattoo.

"A gang-affiliated racist tattoo that I've had for the last 15 years," said Williams.

It is a very graphic tattoo from his past, but he has replaced it with a spider. Johnnie told 2 News this opportunity means the world to him.

"This is just a blessing, man, for someone to take the time out of their day and provide their services for free to help people over the gang thing and the racist thing," Williams said.

On top of covering tattoos, the event also offered food, job opportunities, and even a place to get a haircut.

The Stop the Hate event was a family outing for William's family. They gathered around him for the moment his life changed.

"Man over the moon. My wife took off work, we called our jobs and took off work. Our church provided the gas money for us to get here. I've got friends that live here in town that came to the event to support me," said Williams.

Johnnie said he found out about the event through Facebook.

The event organizer, Jamy Magee, the owner of the Parlor Hair and Ink and Tattoo shop, said he's happy he did.

"It is a huge weight lifted off their shoulders. They're ecstatic about the new opportunity in life, not going to be judged by their coworkers, and their piers kids no longer view them as a monster," said Magee.

Magee said he plans on expanding the event every year to give everyone the opportunity to change.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

