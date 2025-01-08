Stolen SNAP benefits no longer reimbursed

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s SNAP benefit recipients continue to get their money stolen through credit card skimming devices.

In October alone, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) paid out $3.8 million to reimburse victims.

Investigators say tracking those responsible is difficult because the thieves are part of an international crime ring, travelling the country installing the devices on credit card machines at stores at ATMs.

“It really surprises me they haven’t caught the people yet,” said Bruce Hall, who was one of 10,000 SNAP recipients whose money got stolen in just the month of October.

He has since taken the advice from DHS and downloaded the Connect EBT app. It allows users to lock and unlock the card, protecting it from theft. Hall says the process is tedious but worth it.

“It can be frustrating with people standing behind you [in line], but you have to do it, because if you don’t, you’ll risk your benefits to theft,” he said.

Protecting the card is more critical than ever. While DHS has been reimbursing victims for months, the federal funding is no longer available, so victims won’t be paid back.

“Oklahoma Human Services knows SNAP benefits are critical to keeping for on the table for our state’s families. Although the federal government had repeatedly extended the deadline for SNAP recipients to apply for replacement of stolen benefits, this deadline was not extended with the last budget bill, and SNAP replacement officially ended on Dec. 20,” a DHS spokesperson emailed.

December was a profitable month for thieves with roughly 8,000 additional victims, according to the Office of Inspector General Agent Mike Adams.

To put into perspective, from January to July of 2024, there were only 2300 victims for that seven-month period.

“We had a group pass through the state and insert a lot of skimmers,” said Adams. “One skimmer can capture, depending on the traffic of the store, three to four thousand victims in a couple of weeks.”

Adams said they are getting more skimmers off the streets with recent inspection. He’s urging recipients to make sure DHS has updated contact information because they have been notifying victims.

Hall got reimbursed the $200 stolen from him, but feels for others who don’t get that luxury.

“Hopefully, there are enough food banks around to help them out until they can get their next round of benefits,” he said.

While anyone can fall victim to credit card skimming, SNAP recipients have been more vulnerable because their cards do not have chips. Most often, thieves access information when the card is swiped.

DHS is expected to roll out chip cards later this year. In the meantime, DHS offers these crime prevention tips.

Use your ConnectEBT account to:



Change your PIN monthly

Change your PIN every month, especially the day before your benefits are added. This helps keep your account safe. Avoid PINs like 1111 or 1234. While our system blocks easy PINs, updating your PIN often is a good habit.

Keep your card “ Locked Everywhere ”

Keep your card locked on the ConnectEBT app until you’re ready to make a purchase. Lock it again right after using it. Use auto-relock for extra safety.

” Be careful online

Only enter your card number and PIN on trusted websites. Be extra careful with sites offering discounts or subscriptions.

Watch out for scams

Don’t answer texts or calls from numbers you don’t know. Don’t click on links in strange messages. DHS will never ask for your social security number or PIN by text or phone. DHS will only tell you to call the number on the back of your card or use ConnectEBT to make changes to your account.



