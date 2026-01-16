STOLEN FAITH: Car burglary takes irreplaceable treasures

TULSA, Okla. — When Karen McElhaney's car was broken into outside her Tulsa workplace on January 10, she didn't just lose valuables — she lost irreplaceable family treasures that held decades of memories and faith.

McElhaney discovered the break-in when she found black glass scattered on the ground where her car window had been. But what devastated her most wasn't the stolen electronics from her backpack — it was the loss of two precious Bibles.

"The most important things to me are the two Bibles that were in it because one of them I got from my mom, who has since passed away in the early 90's," McElhaney said. "It's just very special to me because my mom and I were really close."

The second Bible held equal significance as a wedding gift she and her husband received 16 years ago.

These weren't just books to McElhaney — they were priceless pieces of her life, filled with handwritten notes and memories spanning decades.

Those Bibles are irreplaceable. They are so special to me. I've had them for years, and I've written stuff in the margins, and my mom wrote in front of that one, you just can't replace something like that," McElhaney said.

The Tulsa Police Department responded to another car burglary at the Boot Barn on the same day as McElhaney's theft. According to the department's 2024 annual report, officers investigated more than 2,000 burglaries last year, including home, auto, and business break-ins.

Despite her heartbreak, McElhaney says she's holding onto hope and her faith. When asked if she thought the car burglar was surprised to find Bibles in her backpack, she laughed and said they "got a whole lotta Jesus."

"Obviously, they needed it, and hopefully it will convict them of what they did," McElhaney said.

McElhaney's story serves as a reminder that behind every crime statistic is a real person, and sometimes the most valuable things stolen can't be measured in dollars.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

