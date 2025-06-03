Stitt appoints retired Rear Admiral as interim leader of Dept. of Mental Health

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt named an interim leader of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services after the legislature voted to remove his previous appointee.

Stitt chose retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic to lead the department for the time being.

“It is no secret that the Department of Mental Health has long been in need of reform,” said Gov. Stitt. “It is imperative that Admiral Slavonic is allowed to do the hard work needed to remove corruption and conflicts of interest without political interference. There are brighter days ahead for this department and those that rely on its services. I’m grateful to Admiral Slavonic for his willingness to set another Oklahoma agency on the right course.”

Slavonic previously served as the director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs under Stitt.

“I’m grateful that Governor Stitt is so keenly focused on rooting out corruption and ensuring that government is working first and foremost for the citizens we are tasked with serving,” said Admiral Slavonic. “The Department of Mental Health brings much needed services to many Oklahomans, and I look forward to ensuring that they have the tools needed to provide those services. I thank Governor Stitt for trusting me with this effort.”

President Trump also previously appointed Slavonic to serve as assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs.

