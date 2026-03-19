Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections launches Inmate Games

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is preparing to launch the inaugural ODOC Inmate Games.

The statewide event is designed to offer structured competitions to inmates within the DOC system. Inmates will compete in 19 events, including pickleball, football, tug-of-war, and strategy and recreational games.

It will begin on April 13 and will include teams from all 23 facilities. Each facility will host events and the top three competitors will advance to regional competition.

Regional winners will compete again for a gold, silver, or bronze medal.

“No agencywide inmate event has taken place since the OSP Prison Rodeo ended in 2009, which promoted camaraderie and encouraged positive behavior among the inmate population,” said ODOC Director Justin Farris. “What inmates enjoyed most about the rodeo was the competition between facilities. Hosting the ODOC Inmate Games brings that same spirit to our agency, just in a different form. I look forward to watching the tournament and ultimately crowning the champions.”

ODOC

Leaders in McAlester continue to fight to bring the prison rodeo back. When 2 News spoke with then-Mayor John Browne in 2024, he said that the idea was extremely popular with locals.

ODOC says maintaining the safety and security of its inmates is a top priority. All activities from the Inmate Games will take place under the supervision of corrections staff.

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