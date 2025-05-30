Oklahoma lawmakers remove ODMHSAS Commissioner from office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Lawmakers from both the House and Senate have voted to remove Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) Commissioner Allie Friesen.

This comes after months of ongoing budget issues within the agency.

On May 29, 2025, the Senate introduced a resolution to remove the commissioner, passing it with a 43-1 vote. The House followed shortly after, passing it 81-5, which resulted in Friesen's immediate removal.

Since March, the state’s mental health agency has faced backlash after announcing funding cuts to three major facilities, in Tulsa.

In April, lawmakers formed a special committee to investigate a nearly $30 million shortfall at the agency. They later approved emergency funding to ensure staff could be paid through the end of June.

During the most recent legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill aimed at increasing oversight of the agency’s budget review process.

2 News has spoken multiple times with Representative Melissa Provenzano about concerns regarding the commissioner’s leadership.

“Having this lack of oversight is serious. And I heard the commissioner mention this—it's true she inherited it—but she has also been there for over a year now. So, who did what is important to know,” Provenzano said.

After the House vote to remove Friesen, Provenzano released a statement.

The continued financial uncertainty at the ODMHSAS, inability to account for the agency's budget and persistent unwillingness to answer basic financial questions has created chaos for Tulsa-area mental health providers for months, including possible cuts to critical, life-savings services like COPES…The commissioner has refused to answer basic funding questions over several months to the point that we gave up and sought help for answers outside the agency. Rep. Melissa Provenazno

Other state leaders are also reacting. Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who has been vocal in calling for Friesen’s removal, issued a response.

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement defending Friesen.

From the start, this was nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt. I tasked Allie Friesen with bringing accountability and transparency to the agency. She disturbed the status quo and questioned long held practices at the agency. An agency rife with sweetheart deals and criminal elements was disrupted, and now, elected officials are quickly working to set the apple cart right for those who seek to get rich off of Oklahoma taxpayers. Josh West and Paul Rosino need to first answer what they stand to gain from Allie Friesen being removed. What are they trying to keep covered up? What conflicts of interest are they trying to hide? Is Senator Rosino trying to help his wife avoid responsibility for her role in the finance department there? Oklahomans deserve answers. Governor Kevin Stitt

