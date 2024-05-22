‘Still a violation of law’: Authorities warn against boating under influence

TULSA, Okla. — AAA said this Memorial Day weekend could potentially break travel records.

The nonprofit predicted that 43.8 million travelers will venture more than 50 miles from home between May 23 and Memorial Day, four percent higher than last year.

With many taking to the roads this weekend, Oklahoma authorities want to get the word out about ways to stay safe on the highways—and even the waterways.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say holiday weekends like this one usually see an uptick in drunk driving, as many people will undoubtedly plan to celebrate by drinking alcohol.

However, it’s not just driving cars under the influence that’s concerning troopers. With the warm weather returning, many will spend time on the water.

This weekend, OHP and the Grand River Dam Authority said they will be on the lookout for people drinking while boating.

They’re keen to remind people that it’s not easier getting away with a BUI than a DUI.

“I think people believe that it's more acceptable” driving a boat while drunk versus a car, OHP Lt. Mark Southall told 2 News. “It’s not. It's still a violation of law.”

“It's still something that we're looking for,” he added. “Our troopers are highly trained in detecting … [people] operating a boat under the influence of alcohol, and they'll enforce it.”

Almost half of all boating accidents involve alcohol, according to the Boat U.S. Foundation.

Operating a boat while under the influence is a federal offense, one that will land Oklahoma first-time offenders a fine upwards of $1,000, with penalties increasing each following time.

“Fatalities will inevitably spike on holiday weekends like this, both in cars and on the water, around the lakes as well,” said Southall. “So, that's something that's a big concern of ours.”

“We try to be proactive around these holidays by having troopers out working around major areas that we foresee problems to be happening,” he continued. “That’s an issue that we'll contend with, and we hope, we pray everybody’s safe. We hope people make the right decisions.”

The GRDA said one way to stay safe while boating is to, obviously, wear a life jacket.

The Authority also offers lots of tips for life jackets:



Buy your own personal life jacket. One size DOES NOT fit all.

Look at the label. It will provide the weight, size, and proper use information.

Try it on to check the fit. Once the straps and buckles are secured, it should not slip over your head or come down above your ears.

Never use water toys in place of an approved life jacket.

Check your life jacket yearly for flotation and fit. Make sure it is still in good condition, with no rips or tears.

Finally, wear your life jacket to increase your chance of survival in an accident and to set a good example for others.

The GRDA also gives some general boating do’s and don’ts:

DO know the water and environment you will be boating on.

DO keep a good lookout while underway.

DO shut your engines off when people are in the water near your boat.

DO observe the nautical “rules of the road.”

DO check the weather forecast before getting underway.

DO keep a balanced load and a trim boat.

DON’T overload your boat.

DON’T ride on the gunwale, bow, seat backs or any other place that is not designed for sitting.

DO have a float plan. Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

