'Stepped up': Muskogee radio station finds home after months of uncertainty

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After months of uncertainty, a local Muskogee radio station is in its new temporary home.

This comes after 2 News advocated for the hometown station and the community championed their country music hub.

"There was some time there where we weren’t exactly sure where we were going to go. But thanks to you guys and doing your story, I’m telling you the Okie Country community out there really stepped up and helped us out," said Morning Show Host Ron Stevens.

KTFX Okie Country 101.7 was previously housed in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Muskogee, but full building renovations on the museum forced the station to find a new space.

In October 2024, 2 News shared their story as their fate hung in the balance. After that story aired Stevens said the Muskogee community showed up in force.

This helped the station get on its feet just blocks from their former home.

"It’s nice to know that in the interim for right now, we have a fully functioning radio studio and we are in downtown Muskogee where we need to be," said Stevens.

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is working to boost traffic with the renovations getting help from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism. The Muskogee Civic Center provided enough space for the Hall of Fame but couldn't include the radio station.

Stevens said he's grateful for everyone who reached out and helped find a space.

One of the main concerns when looking for a new location surrounded the space it required.

"This is the same setup as in the Hall of Fame building which was one of the concerns for a lot of us. Because we wanted to make sure we have all of the same 100% equipment we would be fine. On the air, it might sound the same but from a user’s standpoint, it’s a little different," said Stevens.

Stevens said they got what they needed. He said he appreciates everyone in Muskogee who helped them, even the Swon Brothers jumping in to help share their message.

The new space also allows for the station to continue to run contest and have guests speakers on the show, something they're very glad can continue.

Stevens said they look forward to going back to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame once their newly renovated studio is complete.

