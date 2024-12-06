Stay of execution requested following board shake-up

TULSA, Okla — A death row inmate has asked for a stay in execution following the unexpected shake-up to the pardon and parole board.

Two members announced they were stepping down from the board earlier this month.

Calvin Prince stepped down amid accusations he offered a pardon for sexual favors. A second board member stepped down, citing personal reasons.

The attorney for Kevin Underwood argued Oklahoma must comply with the state’s five-member board requirement and that proceeding with a three-member board violates the Fourteenth Amendment.

A clemency hearing for Underwood was scheduled for this past Wednesday but was pushed to next Monday.

A federal judge has given Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to submit an opinion on the situation before they will make a decision.

Underwood is set to be executed Dec. 19 for the murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Susan Stava to fill one of the open board positions on Dec. 6.

