SoonerSafe offering storm shelter rebates for 2024 storm victims

As we start getting into the thick of the 2025 storm season, the state of Oklahoma is looking at those who suffered last year, such as Claremore residents hit by an EF3 tornado last May.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff asked public safety officials about the state offering to help pay for storm shelters.

SoonerSafe is a program by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management where eligible homeowners can apply for a rebate when installing a saferoom or storm shelter on their property.

SoonerSafe will reimburse qualified homeowners up to 75% of the cost or a maximum of $3,000.

This time around, those who live in one of the following counties and saw storm damage last year will get priority and are encouraged to apply: Blaine, Caddo, Carter, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Hughes, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Washington, and Washita.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told 2 News he thinks anything that could help prevent loss of life before disaster strikes is a good thing.

"I think of those people disadvantaged to the point that maybe, you know, they're homeowners, would love to have a storm shelter, people living in mobile homes, things like that. But it's just not in the budget,” he said.

“Anything we can do to assist those people that are paying their way through this whole world to get a storm shelter if they're that far into home ownership or whatever, I'm a big fan of that."

For more information about the program, click here. Those interested in applying can click here to view the application.

