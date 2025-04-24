'So disappointing': GRDA monitoring on Kerr dam threatens homes with flood water

ADAIR, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is monitoring repairs made on Kerr Dam at Lake Hudson, but people living on the lake said their homes are being threatened by flood waters.

The Hendrickson's home was once just a lakefront property, but during these monitoring exercises, it's become a private island.

One they’re not fond of.

“It almost makes me want to cry,” said Janice Hendrickson.

This all started after repairs were made on Kerr Dam last year. The GRDA and Army Corp of Engineers are undergoing monitoring exercises to test those repairs.

This means during heavy rainfall and an influx of water from upstream, they allow the water to rise to the level needed. It last about three days before releasing it.

There are three stages of these exercises. The normal lake levels sit at an elevation of 620 feet.

The first two exercises already happened. The first elevated the water to 630 feet with the second going to 633.

The third exercise will go an additional three feet.

The Hendricksons said when they took these pictures, it was during the second exercise. Now they’re holding on as the third test going to 636 feet, will flood their home.

"It's so disappointing that the dam is there to prevent flooding. But they're going to do this last test, which will flood us, our neighbors, and all the wildlife around us actually as well," said Janice Hendrickson.

They said they’re left to wait not knowing when the third test will take place.

"But the aftermath, too, is that we will have to find somewhere to live while it's being done. And because it's so slow to rise to that level, then they want to hold it at that level for 3 days, and then it's slow to come back down to level," said Darren Hendrickson.

2 News talked with the GRDA about the monitoring and the risk to homes.

"Well, we realize it's an issue for homes around the lake, for many people it can be an issue," said Justin Alberty the spokesperson for the GRDA.

"The reality is that at the top of the flood pool is at 636, and the structures that may be maybe below that, built below that 636 elevation, you know, they need to be prepared," Alberty said.

The GRDA is required to perform these exercises by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Alberty said.

If the organization doesn't do them, they can lose their authorization to operate the dam.

He said by law they're required to push it to the highest level in the reservoir.

"The established flood pool for the reservoir is 636, so to monitor it at, I guess the full extent of what it's capable of, or what we would maybe need it for. And we will need it to take it to the top of the flood pool," Alberty said.

But the concern for the Hendricksons is still there, wondering why they need the third test which will further flood their home and neighbor's homes.

"I would like it if they can extrapolate the data and not do this last test. Because what that's been the question is, what is this extra 3 feet going to give them that they don't already have that's going to result in destruction to our house, our neighbors," said Janice.

While Alberty couldn't speak to specifics on the data collection as it takes people who are involved in that field of work, he said it’s all regulated that way.

The Hendricksons are one of the lucky ones who were able to get flood insurance. Another couple 2 News spoke with wasn’t as fortunate and when this happens, they won’t be covered.

The GRDA said there is not a timeline for this third test as it falls to the rainfall and water totals upstream.

It added people will be notified of the monitoring on the GRDA Facebook page and if they access the flood bulletins.

