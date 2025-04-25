SMOKE AND GUNS: 10th annual event strikes new heights, benefits local nonprofits

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th Annual Smoke and Guns Show is back with more fighters, fun and a giving spirit as police will take on firefighters in an MMA-style fight.

918 Fully Involved is the organization behind the event, which is hitting its decade anniversary, not counting the year off due to the pandemic.

When it began, Matt Condry with the organization said there was a learning curve.

“We were told by everyone in the country that did this that we wouldn’t be able to do MMA. And so we had a lot of opposition early, and we had a lot of doors shut in our faces, sponsors and trying to get people involved and we got through the first fight and it just kind of took off,” Condry said.

Over the years the event’s grown to new heights, adding a few more surprises.

With little experience and about 1,500 people showing up the first year, the show now averages 4,000 people. All the proceeds go to local charities here at home.

The fighters look forward to taking to the ring to jab, kick and strike.

Dallas Ford is in the Army National Guard and will take on an Air Force fighter, in the Patriot fight. He said he’s trained for months to get to this show.

Ford said it’s been a goal of his to participate in this fight and raise money for charity, doing things he loves.

“On top of being able to fight which is one of my dreams, I also know that I’ll be helping kids in this charity event which is very cool,” said Ford.

Local News Bragging rights on the line for Tulsa police, fire at Smoke & Guns Braden Bates

Firefighters vs. Police, Army vs Airforce, the fight is benefiting two local organizations.

The firefighters will be giving money to the Oklahoma Burn Camp which is a free summer camp for children and teens 6 to 16 years old who suffered burns.

The police will send their donations to the Oklahoma Special Olympics.

It’s a win-win situation because both organizations will receive donations. However, the winning department will have a slight edge, receiving 60% of the funds.

If you would like to show support for police or fire, you can get ticketshere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

