Smiles for all: free dental care event brings hope to thousands in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — On February 7th and 8th, thousands of dental professionals are giving back to the community to give back to their community with free dental care at the Exchange Center at the Tulsa fair grounds.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy and the Oklahoma Dental Foundation have set up over 100 dental chairs ready to help anyone in need of dental services for free.

We spoke with Dr. Wood about this event and why a dentist would take their time to volunteer and help fellow Oklahomans.

“It was to bring dentist, dental hygiene students, dental hygienists, and dental students all together to treat patients and to learn to give back to the community."

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy decided 15 years ago to pick a town in the state to set up a one-stop shop for dental services.

Typically, a routine cleaning without insurance can cost anywhere between $75 and $200. Root canals can cost between $200 and $400 per tooth, according to the Oklahoma Dental Association. Making it difficult for those without insurance to get the care they need, something Dr. Woods said can be detrimental to a person's health.

“Dentistry is important. We don't want people with pain and having problems. We want to be able to take care of them here and help them the best we can. Just to make life a little bit easier for those who need dental care the most,” Dr. Woods said.

This is the third year the event has been in Tulsa, and they expect 1,000 people a day.

Anyone of any age can come in and get services. If you are under 18, you must have a parent or guardian with you.

You do not need insurance as this is a free event.

Patients will have a screening and x-rays first, then can have a simple cleaning, fillings, extractions, and some root canals and dentures.

The event starts at 5:30 a.m. February 7th and will close around 5 p.m. and doors open again February 8th at 5:30 a.m.

