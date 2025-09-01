Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skiatook lake levels close to normal, rainy weather still impacting business

Skiatook rainy at Marina
Isabel Flores/KJRH
Skiatook rainy at Marina
Posted

SKIATOOK, Okla — Skiatook Lake is known to have lower than normal lake levels, which limits peoples' ability to engage in aquatic activities.

This year, however, water levels have been higher than usual.

2 News has covered several stories on how Skiatook Lake has collected more water from rainfall this year.

NORMAL LAKE LEVELS: Skiatook Lake at normal level for first time in 3 years

Local News

NORMAL LAKE LEVELS: Skiatook Lake at normal level for first time in 3 years

Naomi Keitt
Skiatook Lake Beach closed

Local News

Green Country residents enjoying Memorial Day despite flooding

Isabel Flores

Levi Brown is the assistant general manager at the Cross Timbers Marina.

He said that while water levels look good, the rainy weather has impacted business this season.

"The rain at the beginning of the season really slowed down summer," he said. "It rained most of May, beginning in June, so it was kind of a short summer. It was kind of a short summer, I'd say."

He’s afraid it could continue to impact Labor Day weekend.

“Usually it's one of our busiest weekends, but with the chances of rain, it kind of steered people away," he said. "Our boat rentals are down, and then obviously got college football started Saturday, so not as busy as we'd hoped.”

Still, the weather didn't stop guests like Bailey Hollabaugh and his friends from going out onto the lake.

“It was a little bit rainy, but, you know, we jumped in a little bit and swam around," he said. "Kind of just looked at the great scenery out here.”

Hollabaugh confirmed there weren't too many people out.

“Kind of had the place to ourselves a little bit," he said. "The water was great.”

Still, Levi Brown is holding on to hope that the season will wrap up nicely.

“Labor Day, hopefully we can finish out strong," he said. "Hopefully it's nice tomorrow and we get some boat rentals in there, and hopefully get a full crowd.”

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US