Green Country residents enjoying Memorial Day despite flooding and overcast skies

TULSA, Okla — On Memorial Day 2025, many parts of Green Country were still dealing with flooding from the weekend storms.

Still, people didn't let that stop them from making the most of the holiday.

Trent McBride is a professional fisherman.

He said because of the weather, Skiatook Lake was above sea level by several feet, which made it easier to get some bites at the end of his line.

“The main thing that I try to look out for is heavy wind or lightning," he said. "We're out here for fun, so we try to avoid all that, but today we just had a little bit of rain, so it really wasn't that big of a deal.”

The lake was flooded in some areas that had to be closed down, like the beach.

“It's a good Memorial Day. It’s not all that great for campers and stuff as you can see the park's flooded out," he said. "As far as everything else goes, the fishing's good. That's all I can ask for."

Over at Keystone Lake, several people like Osvaldo Torres decided to go out and enjoy their days off, too.

“We were a bit cautious at first because of the weather," said Torres. "In the end, it’s perfect because it’s not raining, it’s a little cloudy, it’s a bit windy, and it’s perfect for a good time."

Torres said it's important to take all the time you can to decompress.

"The majority of us in this country are always working, running around throughout the week working, taking care of kids, doing this and that," he said. "This is a day where we can go out and enjoy nature."

