Single mother urges Epic to reconsider discontinuation of school model

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother is hoping Epic Charter Schools will reverse the decision to end its full-day, in-person Learning Center Model.

In addition to the program elimination, 2 News reported that more than 350 employees’ contracts were not being renewed for the fall.

Lindsay Morrow, a single parent of two young children, held signs outside the Tulsa location, hoping to encourage Epic officials to reconsider the decision.

“I work a second shift, so they’re very accommodating for a single parent like I am,” said Morrow.

Parenting alone and working nights allows very little time with her kids in a traditional setting, with traditional hours.

“It would be extremely hard, it would be considered truancy because I wouldn’t be able to keep her in school from eight in the morning until three in the afternoon,” she said.

Governor Kevin Stitt, State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and other leaders have been big proponents of “school choice” for years. While critics believe their motive is to provide tax credits to private school parents, their stance is that it gives Oklahoma parents more options, tailored to their needs, and more time with their families.

Epic teachers have been clearing out classrooms all week and do not wish to speak to the media, fearing they may lose their last paycheck. However, one of them gave 2 News another example of a student benefiting from this style of schooling. One student was a working actress and often absent. The teacher said she was able to enjoy an in-person experience as often as possible without the penalty of truancy.

Morrow said the all-virtual program would not work for her family, and she is exploring other options.

