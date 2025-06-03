'Simply improper conduct': Tulsa DA responds to judge's recusal in murder case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called Judge Sharon Holmes' conduct during an ongoing murder trial "simply improper."

On June 2, Presiding District Court Judge Dawn Moody disqualified Holmes from handling the murder case of Noe Cruz.

Here's our coverage from when the homicide happened in 2023:

Local News Man dead, teen arrested after shooting near 21st and Garnett

A private meeting between Holmes and Cruz in her office is what sparked the concern for her presiding over the case, Kunzweiler said.

"As I stated in the proceedings before Judge Holmes, I have never encountered a circumstance in my career in which a judge had a private conversation with a defendant, especially a murder defendant, where the attorneys involved with the case were also not present," said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. "My objection to that type of ex parte communication would be just as determined if a judge entertained a private meeting with victim family members before a trial took place. It is simply improper conduct."

Because of Holmes' disqualification, Cruz's non-jury trial was stricken. Further pre-trial proceedings will take place before the newly assigned judge.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

