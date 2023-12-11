1 man dead in shooting near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a call around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man shot in the chest near 21st and Garnett, he was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting please call 911 or 918-585-COPS.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube