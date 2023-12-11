Watch Now
1 man dead in shooting near 21st and Garnett

Posted at 6:33 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 19:34:14-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a call around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man shot in the chest near 21st and Garnett, he was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting please call 911 or 918-585-COPS.

This is a developing story.

