SILENT WITNESSES: Tulsa researchers unveil the Black Heritage Tree Project

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa researchers are working to preserve black history. 2 News’ Naomi Keitt learned their work, the Black Heritage Tree Project, uses trees to champion black communities across the country.

“When I walk through Greenwood, I have a strong sense of pride, but I also have a sense of responsibility,” said Kristi Williams. “I have some accountability to tell the story.”

As a descendant of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Kristi Williams says documenting her community is vital, and the work of researching the Silent Witnesses is a unique way to tell the story of Greenwood and other black communities across the country.

“I remember in science class, the first thing I learned about trees is they can tell you everything about the environment,” said Williams.

A National Geographic Meridian Grant will support the Black Heritage Tree Project. Hackberry trees stand tall on Standpipe Hill in the Historic Greenwood District.

While they weren’t here during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, they’ve been around more than 100 years.

Williams’ partner in the work, archaeologist Dr. Alicia Odewale says they tell the story of what happened in Greenwood when a white mob burned and destroyed more than 35 square blocks.

“Whenever something catastrophic happens and the tree grows back it grows back with a level of thicker bar,” said Dr. Alicia Odewale. “A wartier bark discolored bark to protect itself. It’s a level of fire protection for these trees.”

“It definitely reminded me of descendants who are carrying this history who are still living through this history even though they never witnessed it. They weren’t there but they feel it. They carry it and they’re still growing with this sense of this history.”

She says the trees are silent witnesses to history that can give us a deeper understanding of our community. The project is expected to take two years and along with trees in Greenwood, their work will take them to Galveston, Houston and St. Croix.

“We have to be keepers of our history and controlling our narrative,” said Williams.

Soon, they’ll host listening sessions to hear from the community so they have stories to go along with their archaeological work.

They say this is a pilot project that they hope to expand into other communities in the future. Eventually, they’ll build a Global Black Heritage Tree Map.

