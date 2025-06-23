CELEBRATE HISTORY: What to know about OKC's championship parade

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first-ever NBA Championship parade will take over downtown Oklahoma City at 10:30 a.m. on June 24.

The parade route starts at NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue and heads south on Harvey, west on NW 5th Street, south on N. Walker Avenue, east on Oklahoma City Boulevard, south on S. Robinson Avenue, and ends at SW 6th Street.

Here's a map:

Oklahoma City

The parade is slated to last an hour and a half, and most cross streets in the area will also be closed. Roads will reopen in the afternoon as safety allows.

Pedestrian street crossings will be at these locations:

NW 8th Street at Harvey

NW 6th Street at Harvey

NW 5th Street at Hudson

NW 4th Street at N Walker Avenue

Robert S Kerr at N Walker Avenue

W Main Street at N Walker Avenue

W California Avenue at N Walker Avenue

N Hudson Avenue at Oklahoma City Blvd

S Robinson Avenue at Oklahoma City Blvd (to Scissortail Park only)

For parking and shuttle information, click here.

Leaders held a press conference on June 23, answering questions about the parade:

If you can't be in Oklahoma City for the parade, don't worry! 2 News will have live coverage on air and online of the parade starting at 10 a.m.

