OKC SHOOTING: Fight leads to shooting outside Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting near the Paycom Center after the NBA Championship game.
It happened not long after the OKC Thunder won the game.
One person was shot with non-life threatening injuries. One person is detained.
Police think it stemmed from a fight.
