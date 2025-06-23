Watch Now
OKC SHOOTING: Fight leads to shooting outside Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting near the Paycom Center after the NBA Championship game.

It happened not long after the OKC Thunder won the game.

One person was shot with non-life threatening injuries. One person is detained.

Police think it stemmed from a fight.

