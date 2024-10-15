SICK TRASH PANDAS?: Tulsa leaders warn of raccoons with distemper

TULSA, Okla. — City officials are warning of an uptick in sickly or deceased raccoons in several midtown neighborhoods.

Midtown neighbors in Crosbie Heights, Owen Park, Riverview and Maple Ridge have all reported seeing what appear to be sickly or deceased raccoons in recent weeks.

Up to 15 residents have reported concerns to Laura Bellis, District Four City Councilor.

She contacted Tulsa Animal Welfare, which was already aware of the problem.

“There has been a drought, so raccoons have been staying near urban-centric bodies of water lately,” Bellis said.

TAW recently trapped and tested three raccoons and all three tested positive for distemper, a highly-contagious viral disease that can be spread from wildlife to dogs. It can not be spread to humans.

“If you see a raccoon acting strangely in broad daylight, it is about staying away from it, giving it space, and making sure pets don’t go near it,” she said.

Officials urge pet owners to stay updated on distemper vaccines, especially for neighbors living close to water.

Signs of distemper can include fever, eye discharge, coughing, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea.

Distemper is typically part of routine vaccines given by veterinarians.

The City of Tulsa is asking residents to report deceased or sickly-looking raccoons by calling 311 or calling a city councilor. While city officials are monitoring the issue, Bellis said wildlife is out of their scope.

If warranted to levels of more concern, she said she wants to ask the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife to step in and help.

If there is a deceased raccoon in the neighborhood, Tulsans can arrange for the city to pick it up through calling 311. However, use caution if deciding to approach the animal: it could still be alive. Officials say the best bet is simply stay away from it.

