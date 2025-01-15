'Showed up drunk to vote?' Sen. Mullin asks in confirmation hearing

Intense questioning in Washington, D.C. as Pete Hegseth appeared before the Armed Services Committee.

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor and military veteran, is a controversial nominee since Pres. Trump announced Hegseth as a pick, and issues came to light some said could hinder his selection.

According to a detailed investigative report made public in November, a woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room, and refused to let her leave. Hegseth told police the incident was consensual.

National Politics Police report reveals assault allegations against defense nominee Hegseth The Associated Press

There are still questions about reported sexual misconduct allegations, allegations of mismanagement of funds while leading a veterans' charitable organization, and questions about alcohol and drinking issues that he reportedly had while working at Fox News.

Drinking took center stage for part of the questioning of Hegseth, as Sen. Mark Kelly listed allegations made public and asked about the verity of them. Hegseth called many of the allegations "anonymous smears."

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin found the line of questioning 'for show.'

Mullin asks if senators showed up drunk to vote

Final confirmation votes require only a simple majority, so Republicans don't need Democrats if they remain united. However, dissenters can use the hearings to delay the process and emphasize concerns.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

