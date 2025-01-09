Several southeastern OK counties prepare for winter weather

MCALESTER, Okla. — Counties south of Tulsa are preparing for heavy snow and potential ice on roads. Pittsburgh County Emergency Management said Sequoyah, Choctaw, Haskell, and Pushmataha counties are under winter weather watch until Friday morning.

McAlester city leaders said they have nearly 500 tons of salt and snow plows to keep people safe.

Kenneth Jiacomo Lives in McAlester.

"Make sure I have plenty of water, plenty of food, blankets," said Jiacomo.

Those are just some of the things Jiacomo is buying to prepare for the snow and ice in McAlester.

KJRH

Jiacomo said he had no car and would have to walk in the freezing cold. Even though it won't be too far, the temperature isn't doing Jiacomo any favors.

"It's going to be really tough, but you just have to put your mind to it and just remember that we all need money," said Jiacomo.

Jiacomo said he's curious about what the city is doing to prepare.

"Is there going to be snow plows out? Cause we need some snowplows and salt, we need to salt the roads," said Jiacomo.

2 News contacted public information officer Adrian O'hanlon.

"Our streets department is equipped with salt deicer and plowing equipment to treat city streets," said O'hanlon.

O'hanlon said the city is delaying pre-treating streets to prevent resources from being washed away by rain --- and wasted. O'hanlon advises people in McAlester not to drive on the roads unless needed.

Jiacomo said with the proper preparation, McAlester would push through it.

"Make sure your vehicles are all running properly and your fluids are good to go. I hope everybody has a safe and happy day," said Jiacomo.

To learn more about McAlester's Weather preparation, clickhere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

