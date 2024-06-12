Several counties holding elections on June 18, early voting starts June 13

TULSA, Okla. — Several Green Country counties are holding elections on June 18.

Deleware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, and Tulsa all have propositions on the ballot.

Early voting starts on June 13.

The towns of Bernice and Warner are voting on a sales tax.

The town of Langley is voting on whether the clerk-treasurer should be appointed by the town's board of trustees.

Haskell Public Schools district is voting on a $13,150,000 bond.

Henryetta is voting on extending the termination date on its 1% excise tax from September 2024 to Septemeber 2034.

Verdigris is voting on a $3,625,000 bond for its fire protection district.

Lastly, Collinsville will also be voting on sales tax.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

