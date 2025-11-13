SETTLEMENT: Tulsa to pay $26.25M to man wrongfully convicted of rape

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council approved paying William Henry Jamerson $26.25 million after he spent 24 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit.

Jamerson's attorney shared this statement about the settlement:

William Henry Jamerson’s story is a devastating portrait of injustice. He is, and has always been, an innocent man. Yet, he has spent most of his adult life either behind bars or otherwise trying to clear his name. Mr. Jamerson is the kindest and strongest person I’ve ever known. Despite being sentenced to 44 years in prison for crimes he had nothing to do with, he never lost faith in his pursuit of justice. No amount of money will give Mr. Jamerson back the decades that were stolen from him. But this settlement will allow him to start a new chapter with his good name restored.



With this settlement, Mayor Nichols and the City Council saved Tulsa taxpayers millions. If a jury had heard how Mr. Jamerson’s conviction was based on coerced testimony and how the government withheld or concealed the pertinent DNA evidence for years, the verdict would likely have been astronomical. This settlement allows the City to compensate a deserving man and protect taxpayers from a potentially massive verdict.

In 1991, someone raped pregnant 16-year-old Kayleen Dubbs outside a Tulsa restaurant (Ma Belle’s) where she worked.

She feels the police coerced her into pinning it on Jamerson.

Local News REMOVED: 9 years after release, exonerated man off of sex offender registry Erin Christy

“They gave me his name, they showed me photos of him, they groomed me,” she explained to 2 News last year. “The way they do it—it makes you feel like you are wrong.”

Jamerson was finally exonerated after his attorney searched the Tulsa Police Department property room and found the decades-buried DNA evidence that proved Jamerson innocent.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

