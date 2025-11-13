'Stole my buddy': Tulsa man searching for cat after it was taken from porch

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is looking for his furry friend after it was seen being taken from his porch on Nov. 11.
Thomas Mauro said the black cat named Shmitty is a big baby and helps him cope with PTSD and depression.
The cat was stolen from his home in the White City neighborhood near 4th and Yale around 3:30 p.m on Nov. 11.
WATCH the doorbell footage from the incident:
Cat stolen from man's porch in midtown Tulsa
Mauro said he's filed a police report and contacted the Tulsa animal shelter looking for his friend.
"He's a healthy big fat black cat. He's literally a big baby He's still kneeds. She stole my buddy. Basically my son," he said.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube