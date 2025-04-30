SERIAL RAPIST: Tulsa man charged with kidnapping, rape

TULSA, Okla. — A suspected serial rapist is behind bars.

Tulsa police announced the arrest on their Facebook page on the 30th.

Police said he first approached a woman on March 13th. As a woman walked to her car near Admiral & Sheridan around 4 a.m. she said a man in a blue car approached her, pulled out a knife and tried to get her into his car. She managed to run away from him.

A month later on April 13th in the same area a witness called police and said he saw a woman walking to her car when a man in a blue car drove near her, got out of the car and tried to force her into his car. The witness intervened and scared the man away.

On April 21st, a third woman said she was in the same area around 3:30 a.m. when a man came up behind her, put her in a chokehold, and pressed what she thought was a weapon against her back. The woman said the man forced her into his car, drove her to a park and raped her. The woman was able to get out and run to a nearby house for help.

The third victim identified the suspect as Lewin Dejesus Fernandez-Rodriguez.

He is charged with:

1st degree rape

kidnapping

attempted 1st degree rape

