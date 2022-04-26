Sentencing phase in the David Ware trial continues

TULSA, Okla. — The sentencing portion of the David Ware trial continues.
Ware was convicted on five counts in the death of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Ware could be sentenced with any of the following outcomes on the first-degree murder charge:
- Life in prison with the possibility of parole
- Life in prison without the possibility of parole
- The death penalty
On Tuesday, the state will cross-examine the defense witness, a licensed psychologist and addiction expert.
Jurors will hear victim impact statements from family and friends as well. Then, sentencing will continue for the first-degree murder charge.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he is confident in the capability of the jury, but Ware's attorney Kevin Adams says he's optimistic the jury is not leaning towards execution.
“If you’re going to sentence someone to death you’re going to max them out on all the other ones, all the lower sentences. You’re going to max him out on the time and you’re going to max him out on the fines. That’s generally what you get leading up to a death verdict," says Adams.
“I’m confident that this jury is qualified to make a decision if they think the death penalty is warranted which is what we’re going to be asking for. We certainly have a mountain of evidence to demonstrate that," Kunzweiler says.
In Monday's sentencing for the non-capital offenses, the jury agreed to sentence Ware with:
- Life in prison for shooting with intent to kill
- 20 years for possessing a firearm after a felony
- 25 years for possession of a drug with intent to distribute
- One year for obstructing an officer
- $20,000 in fines
Trending Stories:
- PGA Championship field announced for Southern Hills
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Body found in east Tulsa identified as missing woman
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma terminates contract with Swadley's
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter