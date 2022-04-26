Sentencing phase in the David Ware trial continues

TULSA, Okla. — The sentencing portion of the David Ware trial continues.

Ware was convicted on five counts in the death of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Ware could be sentenced with any of the following outcomes on the first-degree murder charge:

Life in prison with the possibility of parole

Life in prison without the possibility of parole

The death penalty

On Tuesday, the state will cross-examine the defense witness, a licensed psychologist and addiction expert.

Jurors will hear victim impact statements from family and friends as well. Then, sentencing will continue for the first-degree murder charge.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he is confident in the capability of the jury, but Ware's attorney Kevin Adams says he's optimistic the jury is not leaning towards execution.

“If you’re going to sentence someone to death you’re going to max them out on all the other ones, all the lower sentences. You’re going to max him out on the time and you’re going to max him out on the fines. That’s generally what you get leading up to a death verdict," says Adams.

“I’m confident that this jury is qualified to make a decision if they think the death penalty is warranted which is what we’re going to be asking for. We certainly have a mountain of evidence to demonstrate that," Kunzweiler says.

In Monday's sentencing for the non-capital offenses, the jury agreed to sentence Ware with:



Life in prison for shooting with intent to kill

20 years for possessing a firearm after a felony

25 years for possession of a drug with intent to distribute

One year for obstructing an officer

$20,000 in fines

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --