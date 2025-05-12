SENTENCED: 'Chiefsaholic' gets 32 years in state prison for Bixby robbery

TULSA, Okla. — Xaviar Babudar, the 'Chiefsaholic' convicted in a string of robberies across the Midwest, was sentenced to 32 years in state prison on May 12.

He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison last fall.

Babudar, who admitted to robbing and attempting to rob 11 banks across eight states, was first arrested in December 2022 after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby while wearing a mask.

He pointed a gun at the bank teller and demanded that she take him to the vault. He continued to threaten the teller until he got the money and took off. Bixby police found him shortly after.

From FBI

A Tulsa County judge found Babudar guilty on one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of assault while masked or disguised, and one count of removing an electronic monitoring device.

Local News $1M bond warrant issued for Chiefs' superfan after he doesn't show up for court Jennifer Maupin

“The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country.”

The Tulsa DA's office said the federal sentence and the state sentence will run concurrently, so after he serves 17 and a half years in federal prison, he will be transferred to Oklahoma to serve the remaining 14 and a half years.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

