$1M bond warrant issued for Chiefs' superfan after he doesn't show up for court

TULSA, Okla. — The Chief's superfan, who is accused of robbing a Bixby bank, now has a $1M bond warrant after removing his ankle monitor and failing to show up for court, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

Xaviar Babudar was due in court Monday for district court arraignment, but he failed to show up. Babudar also removed his ankle monitor and the DA's office said they plan to file a felony charge of removing an electronic monitoring device.

He is accused of robbing a TTCU bank in Bixby on Dec. 16, 2022, while armed with a weapon.

Since then, Babudar made headlines for asking the court to let him attend a "family vacation" in Pheonix the same time as the NFL's season finale between Kansas City and Philadelphia.

