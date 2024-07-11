'Senseless': North Tulsa shooting victim's family share more about his legacy

TULSA, Okla. — The mother and sister of Trayvis Watson, the man shot and killed outside of his mother's home on July 2, are remembering the man they loved.

The shooting happened just a day before Trayvis' 52nd birthday at the home he's lived at for the last 50 years.

"It was senseless to me that it had happened this way, and I just wish it would stop," said Gladys Watson, Trayvis's mother.

She's not angry but said she is ready for the violence to stop. The Tulsa Police Department was called to the shooting after Trayvis and another person reportedly got into a fight outside of the house.

After Trayvis was shot, he went inside the home where he died.

"It hurts so bad to lose a loved one. I never thought that I would be in a position of losing a loved one before I go on," said Gladys.



She was in Memphis visiting her daughter when the shooting happened. When they got the new both jumped into the car and came back to Tulsa.

2 News also spoke with Trayvis's sister Candis Watson.

"To know him was to love him so it was a lot of people that came and showed love just to let you know that’s the kind of person he was," said Candis

She said that Trayvis always gave to his community. Just a couple days prior to his death, he helped out a neighbor with their landscaping, according to the family.

His love for the community never wavered as he stepped up. He recently graduated from the North Tulsa Community Construction School.

"It’s bittersweet because you look at the pictures and think of all the fun memories and all the times that we had," said Candis.

While looking at pictures Gladys and Candis couldn't

help but let out a laugh as they shared stories.



A son, older brother, father, and a community man. All titles trayvis wore proudly.

TPD arrested one man in connection to Watson’s death. They are still searching for an additional suspect.

If you have any information on 27-year-old Celestine Mason whereabouts you are asked to call the Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

