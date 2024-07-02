Police investigate after man shot, killed in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in west Tulsa.
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on July 2.
Officers said someone drove by the home near West 46th St. North and North Main Street and fired shots.
This is a developing story.
