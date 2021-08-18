Senator James Lankford, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host two events in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is hosting two campaign events with former President Donald Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo is endorsing Sen. Lankford in his re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate.

The first joint event is a forum being hosted at the University of Tulsa's Performance Center, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Later, Sen. Lankford and Pompeo will host their second forum of the day at Oklahoma Christian University's Baugh Auditorium, starting at 4 p.m.

