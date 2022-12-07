Sen. Inhofe announces Oklahoma State University as future home for senatorial archives

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State University is set to be the future home of Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe's official papers and senatorial archives from his long career, Inhofe's office announces.

Sen. Inhofe's service in public office spans from 1967 to 2023. During his 56-year career, he served as Mayor of Tulsa and served in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, the Oklahoma State Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, and finally, the U.S. Senate.

The long-time Oklahoma senator shocked many when he announced he was resigning from his position earlier this year. Republican congressman Markwayne Mullin later won in Oklahoma's midterm elections and is set to replace him.

Sen. Inhofe's official records being sent to OSU includes:

Constituent mail

Sen. Inhofe's official schedules

Legislative and audio files

Press clips

Awards and other memorabilia

Sen. Inhofe released a statement detailing his reason behind choosing OSU:

“I am proud to have selected Oklahoma State University as my official repository, holding my official papers and other items from my time in public office. In time, OSU will be able to provide access to the collection for students and researchers seeking to understand the history of our state and what we have done together. I am confident in OSU’s ability to preserve these papers, and I look forward to seeing how future students will use them in the course of their studies."

OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum responded to Sen. Inhofe's decision:

“After nearly three decades in the United States Senate, Sen. Jim Inhofe’s archive contains a wealth of historical context and information. We are honored that he has chosen Oklahoma State University to keep and curate this collection. We thank Sen. Inhofe for his many years of service to our state and nation and for this senatorial archive, which will serve as an invaluable learning tool for students interested in history, public service, and more.”

Sheila Johnson, Dean of Libraries and Clerico Family Chair for Library Excellence, says the university will work hard to preserve Sen. Inhofe's legacy:

“We are honored to serve as the repository for Senator Inhofe’s papers. Our Special Collections and University Archives endeavor to gather and protect significant records that preserve our history and culture. Senator Inhofe’s career has helped shape today’s Oklahoma and left a mark on national discourse. His papers represent an important element of Oklahoma history, and this collection will serve as a valuable resource for researchers for generations to come.”

