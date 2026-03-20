SEC gymnastics championship brings thousands to Tulsa, boosting economy

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is hosting the SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championship for the first time on March 21, 2026.

Seven of the competing teams rank in the top 10 nationally. That includes the number one overall team, Oklahoma.

With such a large event coming to the BOK Center, 2 News looked at what the championship means for Tulsa's economy and your wallet.

Visit Tulsa says an estimated 10,000 attendees will be at the championship this weekend.

Local News Tulsa hosts the SEC Gymnastics Championships CJ Maclin

Johnathan Huskey with Visit Tulsa said big events like the gymnastics championship and the Big 12 Wrestling Tournament help make tourism the third-largest industry in the state.

“In 2023, the tourism industry generated about $161 million in state and local taxes, and that's put another way, that's $161 million of taxes that Tulsans didn't have to pay,” Huskey said.

“I mean, this event in and of itself is huge and then when you look at the tourism industry overall, it's crucial to the economy of Tulsa and how we're able to continue to be who we are, continue to bring in these events, and also make life better and improve quality of life for Tulsans as well,” Huskey said.

Local businesses are also seeing the impact. Lance MacApline, owner of Slate Sourdough in the Arts District, said events like this are great for business.

“We generally see a small uptick in business, in foot traffic, specifically when events come to the BOK Center or something like that,” Macapline said.

The Reid family flew in for the tournament, hoping to see their Georgia Bulldogs win and to explore Tulsa.

“Originally from the Greenville area in South Carolina, but we lived in Georgia, became fans, and so we've carried it with us, and our daughter loves it, so we brought her with us,” Michelle Reid said.

“We're about to hit lunch, so I'm looking forward to some, I'm looking for barbecue. So you know, that's my favorite,” Reid said.

For the Reid family, Tulsa is already winning them over, despite the 90-degree heat on the first day of spring.

“Right? The timing was perfect,” Reid said.

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