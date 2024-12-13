Search for missing Sand Springs man begins Friday in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A search will begin Friday, December 13 in McIntosh County after a Sand Springs man has been missing for several days.

Zach Smith Sr was reported missing on December 8th from Sand Springs and now the search for him continues as investigators find more clues across 5 counties.

The search will begin near Smith’s car which was found in McIntosh County near the Indian Nation turnpike.

A box of paperwork and personal belongings of Smith’s was found in Okmulgee County.

The newest development is that his family told our 2 News anchor Sharon Philip, Smith’s passport was found near Henryetta.

We spoke with Zach Smith Sr. son, Zach Jr. about the new clue.

‘Every time we get to one clue it kind of seems like it’s a dead end until the next one pops up. We are just holding onto these little bits of hope that he’s still out there somewhere," Smith said.

The family hired a private investigator who told us this case is more difficult now that it involves, Tulsa, Hughes, McIntosh, Okmulgee, and Osage counties.

“In this situation, it involves 5 counties. So you have 5 different jurisdictions and 5 different ways of doing things and in law, everything starts with jurisdiction where your feet are," Cullen said

Erin Cullen also said the search would start around where Smith’s car was found.

Cullen said he hopes they can still find Smith safe after missing for six days.

The search begins around nine Friday morning and the search team will include drones k-9s and horses to help the search.

We will be out at the search scene and bring you updates as we get them.

