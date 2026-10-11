Community-led meeting pitches idea to save two schools from closure amidst proposal

TULSA, Okla — As 2 News has been closely covering the Tulsa Public School District's proposal to shut down 17 schools for rebudgetting and saving money, community members have decided to stand up.

To follow up the listening session the Tulsa Public School District held October 7, Sequoyah and Springdale families held their own meeting October 10, presenting an idea to save both elementary schools.

Local News Tulsa Public Schools addressed next steps in school closure proposal Isabel Flores

Both board members John Croisant and District 2 representative Calvin Moniz were present.

“What I loved about this meeting is that community members came together and brought forward a proposal that didn't sacrifice other schools, but united two schools together with a realistic plan that provided meaningful data and united communities together," said Moniz. "And that's something that's different that I've heard at any town hall that I've been to over the past three weeks.”

The biggest point made at the meeting was that the district would have $15.8 million dollars set aside for building repairs in both schools due to school bonds approved in 2021 and 2026.

Families say they still haven’t seen that budget used for repairs, so are hoping that the money could be used by the district more effectively if all students just merge into the Sequoyah Elementary School building.

Some of the other topics spoken about at the meeting had to do with the immense partnerships both schools have created, including with soccer team FC Tulsa, A New Way Counseling, the Sequoyah Hills Baptist Church, Global Gardens, and even Gaining Ground- being just a few.

Under this new plan, families would also still have access to bilingual and dual language programs, special education help, the gifted program and others, while also adding an art, music and STEM teacher, along with a reading interventionist.

While no parents felt comfortable talking with 2 News on-camera, many agreed that special services granted under their childrens' IEPs was extremely important, and help to make their school experience that much better.

FLORES: "Do you think this is something they can pitch to the school board and maybe even get accepted?"

MONIZ: It was a pitch to two school board members today and I encourage community members today to write to our colleagues on the board. We have our vote on October 19, no decisions have been made, and so everything is on the table."

Moniz said families can also fill out the community survey available on tulsaschools.org/planning.