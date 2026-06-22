'SCARY': Community support after truck drives into Broken Arrow diner

TULSA, Okla — Neighbors are helping their neighbors after a truck drove through Broken Arrow’s Oneta Station Diner Saturday morning.

2 News covered the accident Saturday. Tulsa police said eight people were injured.

Local News Eight people hurt after truck drives into Broken Arrow diner KJRH Digital

The diner is now closed temporarily, with staff left without a steady income.

They posted this statement to Facebook on Sunday:

Just underneath this post, the Sports Page Steakhouse staff reached out, opening up its doors for any Oneta Station Diner employees needing to make some money while the diner gets repaired.

While staff at the steakhouse didn’t want to speak on camera, they told 2 News that what happened this weekend is scary, and unfortunately, could happen to anyone.

They also said they’re just glad they have the opportunity to lend a helping hand to their neighbors.

The diner also posted a GoFundMe link on their page, stating that one of their employees was badly injured and is now in surgery.

They are hoping to open up in a few weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

