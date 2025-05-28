SBA, FEMA offering in-person assistance and loans to Mannford wildfire victims

FEMA and the Small Business Administration staff are in Mannford offering in-person assistance and loans to the wildfire victims.

By May 28, it had been just over two months since wildfires raged in Mannford and destroyed dozens of homes.

SBA representative Maryanne Bradfield said they're offering loans up to $500,000 for homeowners and $2 million for business owners.

On March 14, Stacy Moore's two rental homes burned in the Mannford wildfires.

"It was just heartbreaking… Memories for these people, and they just had such a sentimental value to these properties, so yeah, it's been devastating for our community," said Moore.

On May 28, Moore applied for a loan from the Small Business Administration. They're set up at First Baptist Church in Mannford, near Greenwood Avenue and Evans Avenue. Bradfield said all they want is to help the community.

"Help the economy get back to where it was, and so we're going to try and help those who can least help themselves," said Bradfield.

Bradfield said the loans will be payment and interest-free for 12 months. After that, payments and interest kick in. Moore said she's happy to have any kind of assistance

"Any amount of money I can get on those terms, I will be thrilled with," said Moore.

Bradfield said come with ID and proof that you can repay, such as a tax return. Anyone can also apply online or call the SBA and FEMA for assistance. Both agencies will be in Mannford for at least a few weeks from 9 am to 6 pm.

If you're coming to visit FEMA, know your Social Security number, the address of your damaged home, and bring any homeowners' insurance. Moore said this is an excellent resource for Mannford's recovery.

"Rebuilding and getting everything back to hopefully somewhat like it was before the fires, " said Moore.

