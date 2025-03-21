'Emotional rollercoaster': Mannford victims reflect on week since wildfire

MANNFORD, Okla. — Friday, March 21, marked one week since wildfires tore through parts of Mannford, destroying many homes and uprooting lives in the process.

2 News listened to those affected about how this week has been for them.

“We moved in New Year's weekend, 1983,” Lonnie Turnipseed told 2 News.

Lonnie and Stacy Turnipseed have danced with natural disasters before, telling us a tornado destroyed their Birch Drive home in 1984.

While they rebuilt after that, they said it’s not in the cards this time around.

When asked how this past week has been for them, Stacy replied, “Well, it's an emotional roller coaster, for sure. But we have been so blessed with friends coming and family supporting us, and just God's being with us.”

“So, we're gonna be okay,” she added.

However, it’s not just friends and family supporting them.

As we were chatting with the couple, two men stopped by in their pickup truck and asked if they could help out. Lonnie and the two men then spent part of Friday afternoon clearing debris from their backyard.

When asked if he knew the Turnipseeds, one of the men, named Dave, replied, “Just met ‘em today.”

Whether they have a support network or not, one thing all Mannford wildfire victims whom Braff listened to this past week has told him that faith plays a role in keeping them going through these hard times. The same goes for the Turnipseeds.

“What has gotten us through is our faith,” Stacy emphasized. “'Cause God's got a plan for us, and he knows our future, and we're just on the road to where he wants to take us.”

