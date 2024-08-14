Saving Our Homes: New program helps keep Tulsans in their homes

TULSA, Okla. — A new program is helping Tulsans at risk of losing their homes to tax debt. One Tulsa woman says the Saving Our Homes Initiative is a lifeline.

Family means everything to mom of four Yvonne LaGrone-McIntye. Picture of her kids, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren line the walls of her north Tulsa home.

“I have a busy life,” said Yvonne LaGrone-McIntye. “My grandkids keep me busy.”

It’s a place she’s lived for 17 years and a place that could’ve been taken away because of back property taxes.

“When you’re staying in a place of 17 years, I would not look forward to having to pack up,” said LaGrone-McIntye.

She’s on a fixed income and while her home is paid off, she got behind on taxes. That’s where the Saving Our Homes Initiative stepped in to help.

“I don’t have to worry about where I’m going to come up with this money,” said LaGrone-McIntye.

District 1 city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper is one of the people behind the program.

“We just want to help people stay in their homes,” she said.

She said since it launched earlier this year, they’ve helped 44 homeowners pay back property taxes clearing more than $100,000 in debt.

They’ve also helped 70 people with financial education and cleared home titles so families can pass down their properties.

“Our homes are a large part of our wealth,” said Hall-Harper.

With the lack of affordable housing in town, this program is also saving Tulsans from having to more or from being homeless.

“We don’t want to contribute to that,” said Hall-Harper. “We want that to end.

Yvonne is grateful she’ll have many more years in her home to make memories.

“I’m here and I’m going to be here,” she said.

To qualify for the program you must reside in a qualified HUD census track and make less than 60% of the area median income.

The Saving Our Homes Initiative will end on Aug. 31, but the organization hopes to secure funding to continue the program.

Applications for SOHI areavailable here - or call 918-585-8332.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

