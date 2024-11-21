SAVE THE PENGUINS: Tulsa Zoo warns of African Penguins future in the wild

TULSA, Okla. — There's no question that Tulsans love their penguins.

The statues you see around town were part of a huge fundraiser to build the Tulsa Zoo's African Penguin exhibit more than two decades ago.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS Tux the penguin, from the "Penguins on Parade" art project in Tulsa, Okla., is shown on display on deserted Oklahoma City street ,Thursday, Nov. 30, 2006. Heavy snow moved into Oklahoma Thursday morning after sleet and freezing rain left roads across Oklahoma slick and hazardous and shut down schools and many businesses and government offices. (AP Photo)

However, the zoo says there won't be any left in the wild by 2035. This is because they are the first of 18 penguin species globally that meet the criteria for the critically endangered classification.

“This status change should be a wakeup call to the world,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Birds and WildLIFE Trek Beau Parks. “If we don’t do something, we’re going to lose these incredible birds.”

The Tulsa Zoo is doing what it can to preserve the captive population.

Our 24 penguins are among more than 1,000 in zoos and aquariums across North America.

“I would encourage the public to financially support legitimate conservation and rehabilitation organizations like SANCCOB or visit partners, such as the Tulsa Zoo, to learn more about these penguins and the struggles they face,” said Tulsa Zoo Bird Keeper Seana Flossic. “The more people know, the more they care. That leads to smarter decisions, like choosing sustainable seafood, to help ensure African penguins are around for generations to come.”

