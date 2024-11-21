SAVE THE PENGUINS: Tulsa Zoo warns of African Penguins future in the wild

TULSA, Okla. — There's no question that Tulsans love their penguins.
The statues you see around town were part of a huge fundraiser to build the Tulsa Zoo's African Penguin exhibit more than two decades ago.
However, the zoo says there won't be any left in the wild by 2035. This is because they are the first of 18 penguin species globally that meet the criteria for the critically endangered classification.
“This status change should be a wakeup call to the world,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Birds and WildLIFE Trek Beau Parks. “If we don’t do something, we’re going to lose these incredible birds.”
The Tulsa Zoo is doing what it can to preserve the captive population.
Our 24 penguins are among more than 1,000 in zoos and aquariums across North America.
“I would encourage the public to financially support legitimate conservation and rehabilitation organizations like SANCCOB or visit partners, such as the Tulsa Zoo, to learn more about these penguins and the struggles they face,” said Tulsa Zoo Bird Keeper Seana Flossic. “The more people know, the more they care. That leads to smarter decisions, like choosing sustainable seafood, to help ensure African penguins are around for generations to come.”
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube